“Jana Biswas Yatras” Launched: Amit Shah Praises Two CMs Of Tripura For Fulfilling PM Modi’s Promise Of Presenting HIRA To People

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 05, 2023: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised Tripura’s former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Professor Dr Manik Saha for fulfilling the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of presenting HIRA to the people for development of the state in separate public meetings organized on the occasion of “Jan Biswas Yatra” at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and at Sabroom in South Tripura district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to Agartala to start the “Jana Biswas Yatra”. Tripura Chief Minister and others received him at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. It was decided that he would come to Agartala on the night of Wednesday last. But, due to dense fog, his plane could not land at Agartala Airport. Consequently, he moved to Guwahati. On Thursday morning too, he was delayed in coming to Agartala due to thick fog. On reaching Agartala, he left for Dharmanagar by helicopter.

MLA Malina Debnath, on behalf of Unakoti district Mahila Morcha committee presented the portrait of Unakoti to the Union Home Minister and felicitated him. Tripura Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen also felicitated him by handing over the portrait of the union Home minister.

He apologized for the delay in coming to the public meeting at Dharmanagar due to unfavourable weather. He said that the presence of innumerable people on both sides of the 4 km road from the helipad to the public meeting ground, their love and faith proved that everyone has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Saha. Today the Union Home Minister also remembered Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya and SD Burman of Tripura.

Addressing the mammoth gatherings at Dharmanagar and Sabroom, Shah said that today the ‘Jana Biswas Yatra’ is starting in Tripura. He applauded the Pradesh BJP for keeping public faith in the name of this yatra. In his words, it is possible to win people’s trust through the work of the government in a democracy.

He claimed “In 2018, I said that I will free the people of Tripura from the misrule of the communists. I will uproot them from the holy soil of Tripura. For that purpose, I gave the slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’. The people of Tripura made that effort worthwhile by forming the government.”

According to him, BJP did not have a single MLA in Tripura. From that situation, the formation of a single majority government, no one has seen in India. Today he thanked the people of Tripura for reposing immense trust, faith and confidence in the BJP.

“The 2018 assembly elections were to free Tripura from the misrule of the Communists. There was no development in their rule of three decades, instead they had to go to the cadres for water, ration and even to file a case at the police station. The administration was run by cadres, the election was aimed at changing that situation. The assembly election in 2023 will be held with the aim of building a prosperous Tripura by strengthening the foundations of development,” he said firmly.

Shah claimed “For ensuring the employment generation of the youths, the protection of women and the rights of the people, you should stand by the side of BJP in the 2023 assembly election because the ‘Jana Biswas Yatra’ had begun today with the slogan of prosperous and healthy Tripura.”

Appreciating the role of Chief Ministers in Tripura, he said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said before the assembly elections in 2018, give BJP a chance to form the government in order to present HIRA to Tripura. Biplab Kumar Deb and Dr Manik Saha have fulfilled that promise of the Prime Minister.”

Presenting a long list of public welfare works after the formation of the Tripura BJP-led coalition government in 2018, Shah claimed that the peace agreement with the NLFT extremists, solving the problem of BRU refugees for more than two decades, has been made possible by the present government. Free gas connection to 2.70 lakh families, drinking water to 4.15 lakh houses, distribution of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to 3.80 lakh people of Tripura are due to the double-engine government. Not only that, the construction of 262 km of national highways at the cost of over 10 thousand crore rupees in the field of communication has been made possible by the BJP government. The employees got the opportunity of fifth pay commission during the left period. After the change of government in Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, who was the Chief Minister, gave the seventh pay commission to the employees.

In a sarcastic tone, the Union Home minister said that the Congress in this country and the Communists in the whole world are being wiped out. Raise your voice from today’s public meeting and make Communists in Tripura tremble, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a loud voice to all present.

Meanwhile, at the end of the public meeting, he waved the BJP flag and started the “Jana Biswas Yatra”.