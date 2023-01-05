Mizoram Police Signs MoU With 4 Banks For Police Personnel

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, January 05, 2023: The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four leading banks – Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC and ICICI Bank Ltd. was signed on Thursday at Police Headquarter Conference Aizawl, in the presence of DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva IPS, top officials from Mizoram police, senior officers and representatives from the said four banks.

The MoU pertains to various attractive offers offered by the banks for Mizoram police personnel, for having a salary account with the banks of their choice, known as Mizoram Police Salary Package. Each Police personnel under Mizoram police may choose any of the banks for salary account with whom Police Headquarters has signed agreement.

The agreement has been initially signed for a period of three years, which may be extended or terminated upon mutual consent. During this period, any salary account holders of Mizoram police personnel may avail such benefits from the banks concerned. The rates and amounts offered by the banks, though differ, include coverages like personal accidental death, air accidental death, unlimited ATM transaction, personal & home loan, overdraft policy, child education & marriage benefits and many more.

The details of the agreement (MoU documents) are being communicated to all ranks of Mizoram police to ensure maximum benefits for all concerned. Agreement of this kind had already been signed with the State Bank of India (SBI) way back in 2016, which is still in force. It is hoped that it will give an informed choice to police personnel to have their interests served in the best possible manner.