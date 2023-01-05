Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram: ZoGreen & GPS Bengaluru Signs Agreement For A Bamboo Petrol Blend

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, January 06, 2023: The Biofuels leading company – GPS Bengaluru and ZoGreen Enterprise Aizawl on Thursday signed an agreement for a “Petrol Blend” made out of bamboo.

During the meeting of the signing of the agreement, Bamboo Development Board Vice Chairman Dr. K Pachhunga, Principal Adviser Dr Lalrinchhana, Vice-Chairman Planning of Mizoram H. Rammawi, ZoGreen Chairman Jonathan Lalremruata, GSP CEO, Engineer, Bamboo Scientist, Industries Department Director leh Bamboo Development Agency (BDA) were present.

Vice Chairman Planning of Mizoram H. Rammawi also stated that all the species of bamboo in Mizoram are an ideal source of biofuels.

At the Chief Minister’s chamber on Wednesday last, the two said companies held a meeting along with Bamboo Development Board Vice Chairman Dr. K. Pachhunga and discussed on the ways to make biofuels out of the State’s bamboos that could serve as petrol blend which will also help the state’s economic growth.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News