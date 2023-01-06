NET Web Desk

Guwahati, January 06, 2023: The National Film Festival of Chalachitram begins in Guwahati from January 5. The two day Film Festival held under the initiative of Chalachitram, a subsidiary of the Vishwa Sangbad Kendra (VSK), Assam will showcase a number of critically acclaimed films for the movie connoisseurs.

The 2023 National Film Festival began with the lighting of the lamp at the Jyoti Chitraban auditorium by renowned director Aditya Patwardhan and actress Kankana Chakraborty.

The festival opened with the critically acclaimed short film “The Land of Hidden Treasures” by Sanaton Karmakar. The movie on the Old Dhulia Culture of Kamrup was also screened on the opening day. Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra President Jeetul Sonowal along with other dignitaries like Bhupen Kaman, Banalata Baishya, Namrata Dutta and others also graced the inauguration ceremony.

Besides screening a plethora of selected movies, the book ‘Literature and Film from Mute to Motion’ written by Dr Deepshikha Bhagwati in English was also released. The short film ‘By Lane Two’ based on his life was screened to coincide with the memorial day of Pavitra Deka.

Ranjan Ghosh’s Bengali film ‘Mahishasuramardini’ was also screened. Veteran film critic Apurba Sharma graced the screening.

The internationally acclaimed film ‘A Nomad River’ featuring Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was also screened at the event.