Advancing North East’s “Campus To Corporate” Programme Successfully Flagged Off In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 07, 2023: Advancing North East initiative under the aegis of North Eastern Council (NEC) and the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) launched its “Campus to Corporate” programme in Tripura from January 05 to 06 last. The programme aimed to enhance the employable skills of students from graduate and post-graduate level was launched at College of Fisheries, Tripura University and Bir Bikram Memorial College.

The programme was imparted through a 2.5 hours long activity based interactive workshop by a team of experts to a total 200 students from diverse streams such Agriculture, Management, Science, Commerce and Humanities. The students were provided hands-on training in CV Building, Email Etiquette, Interview Skills and other insightful information on how they can be job-ready. With every segment, a lot of activities were associated so that the students could explore and bring out their best.

The programme “Campus to Corporate” is well-crafted on a 3C’s Framework: Content meaning the students are prepared on how to derive the correct information; Confidence meaning detailed ideas were shared by the expert so that they would project confidence which the expert build through numerous activities during the session through (role plays, corporate anecdotes, statistical analysis, case studies) and finally, Communication where the students were trained via conducting mock interviews to develop a good rapport with the interviewer.

As a part of follow up mentoring services, Advancing North East offers free CV review by experts to youths of North East through its online portal www.advancingnortheast.in. The programme conducted by trainers Nishie Agarwal and Chandni Shivam was greatly appreciated by the students and concerned faculties.

Advancing North East aims to cover a total 30 higher education institutions under the “Campus to Corporate” programme by March, 2023 thereby reaching out to approximately 2,000 students all across North East India. Advancing North East is a digital initiative which acts as a one-stop solution of career and livelihood for the youth of North East India.