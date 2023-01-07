Tripura: 36 Reforms In School Education & 19 In Higher Education; “SAHARSH” Project Introduced For All Schools

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 07, 2023: Tripura Education and Law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday reiterated that the School Education department has introduced 36 reforms and 19 reforms in Higher Education department for the upliftment of educational scenario across the state.

The two-day long 49th state level Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition on “Technology and Toys” has been organized by SCERT, Tripura in collaboration with NCERT, New Delhi in the premises of Umakanta Academy here in Agartala city begins on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day long exhibition, Education minister Nath said that educational institutions should focus on preparing students who can reach the last man in the society in order to provide various benefits. The state government is significantly moving towards building a prosperous and self-reliant Tripura and accordingly, 36 reforms in the School Education department and 19 reforms in Higher Education department were introduced in the last five years. It has been possible with the collective efforts of officials, teaching and non-teaching staff of the entire Education department, he added.

Praising a significant approach of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Tripura, Minister Nath said that a pilot project “SAHARSH” was launched in August, 2022 for 40 schools. It is a teacher’s handbook focusing on addressing children’s social and emotional well-being along with their holistic development.

“Today, this ‘SAHARSH’, a teacher’s handbook has been introduced for all schools starting from Class-I to VIII across the state. SCERT is a prime organization in introducing this effort for the betterment of children”, he also added.

Education minister said “At present, competition is taking place in terms of knowledge. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward in that direction with a target to set India in the top position across the world. For this, Science plays a pivotal role as everything is dependent on science. Children must survive in the competition as no place is left vacant.”

In this event, the minister also mentioned about the significant innovations of class VIII students- Madhurima Das and Shakil Shah, who bagged the second and fifth positions, respectively in the national level. “Before formation of our government in 2018, Tripura ranked fifth position in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), now our state achieved rank one with 834 points and first among eight north eastern states”, told the gathering of students and teachers from various schools.

A total of 40 models comprising five models from each district participated in this exhibition on Saturday and 10 models will be selected and sent to New Delhi for participating at the national level exhibition. On the following day, i.e. Sunday, eight students will participate from 8 districts of Tripura in state-level science seminar on “Scientific Innovation for Sustainable Future” and one will be sent to New Delhi for participating in the national seminar.

It is worthy to mention here that the project ‘SAHARSH’ has been introduced throughout the state on Saturday which is indeed a history moment. The launching of this project endeavours to boost up the analytical power of students through their curriculum. A teachers’ handbook for class I to class VIII started in trial mode on August 24, 2022. And today, the minister launched this curriculum all over Tripura.

After the inaugural ceremony, a performance of NIT Agartala-made Robot through artificial intelligence was displayed in this exhibition’s stage at 2.30 PM.

In this event, SHEC chairman Prof Arunoday Saha, Tripura Tea Development Corporation chairman Santosh Saha, Director of SCERT NC Sharma, SCERT Deputy Director Ambalika Datta, DEO Rupam Roy, Umakanta Academy headmaster Rajesh Debbarma and others were present. Moreover, the Education minister released ‘Konad’ Magazine along with others at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition.