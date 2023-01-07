Tripura Transport Department Generated Revenue Of Over Rs 100 Crore; Commissionerate Of Transport, West District Transport Offices Inaugurated

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 07, 2023: Tripura Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday claimed that the revenue generated from the Transport department is over Rs 100 crore. After the new government came to power in 2018, the revenue of the transport department was Rs 56 crore. After a year, it increased to Rs 84 crore, he added.

Inaugurating the new “Commissionerate of Transport” office and “West District Transport” office here, Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday said that the opening of these two offices here will benefit the transport owners, drivers, motor workers and common citizens. Earlier, they had to suffer many difficulties.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Singha Roy said “Improved communication system is the main platform for the development of a state. The more advanced the communication system of the state, the faster the economic development of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention to the development of communication systems in the North Eastern states. We are also moving forward following the path of the Prime Minister. However, the current state government has taken various initiatives to increase connectivity not only by road, but also by water, rail and air.”

The Transport minister said that earlier Assam-Agartala had only one national highway in the state. Now construction of 6 national highways is going on in the state. The central government has approved the construction of 7 more national highways. Now 16 trains run in the state. Of these, 11 trains run with other states. Besides, initiatives have been taken to run trains from Agartala to Mumbai, Agartala to Kashmir and Agartala to Puri. A proposal was sent to the Government of India to convert the single lane of the railway into a double lane. Government of India has already completed its survey work.

Claiming that the Agartala-Akhaura rail link project is in progress, Singha Roy said “At present, the Indian portion of the project is about 80 percent complete. Initiative has been taken to start Agartala-Chittagong-Agartala air service. Initiatives have been taken to start air services on Agartala to Dubai route.”

Transport Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma said, on Thursday last, an agreement was signed between the Transport Department and DIMTS Limited regarding Vehicle Location Tracking System for tracking moving vehicles.

On the occasion, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Commissioner Dipak Majumder, Tripura Road Transport Corporation Vice Chairman Samar Roy besides many motor workers, car drivers and car owners were present on the occasion.

Subrata Chowdhury has been appointed as the Transport Commissioner of this new Commissionerate. Tripura Road Transport Corporation Chairman Abhijit Deb presided over the event. On the occasion, the Agriculture Minister unveiled a booklet of four and a half years of success of the Transport Department.