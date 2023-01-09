APPSC Aspirants To Meet Home Minister Bamang Felix Amid Ongoing Question Paper Leak Scam Chaos

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, January 09, 2023: Aspirants of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination (APPSCE) have scheduled a meeting with state home minister Bamang Felix to find a solution amid the ongoing imbroglio post the question paper leak.

Hailing the role of Gyamar Padang who had exposed the paper leak, the aspirants, addressing the media said, “We hope that there will be a logical conclusion to the revolution which Gyamar Padang had brought in 2022”

In an address to the media, the aspirants praised Gyamar Padang’s role in exposing the document leak, saying, “We trust that there would be a logical end to the revolution which Gyamar Padang had brought in 2022.”

“We are confident about tomorrow’s meeting with our Honourable Home Minister (Bamang Felix),” APPSCE candidate Tadak Nalo stated.

Meanwhile, Ajur Ramching, another female applicant, believes that the rights of young aspirants who want to serve society have been eroded.

Ramching expressed her feelings by saying, “Whatever happens during the inquiry, we cannot squander time since we need to study. Our major goal is to learn, but our rights have been taken away.”

Furthermore, Ajur Ramching urged that the government meet all of their requests as soon as possible.

The meeting is set for tomorrow after Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on January 7 and informed him of the measures taken in the document leak issue.