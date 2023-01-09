Arrested Police Official Of Meghalaya Applies For Bail In Supreme Court

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, January 09, 2023: Arrested Meghalaya senior police officer GK Langrai applied for bail at the Supreme Court of India on January 9, 2023.

This was informed by GK Langrai’s advocate Phuyosa Yobin.

It is to be mentioned here that Langrai was in police custody since November 5 and judicial custody since November 12.

Earlier, a bail application was filed by his sister in the High Court of Meghalaya which was rejected.

It must be mentioned that a total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Langrai, MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.

Amongst those, 1 new Scorpio, 1 New Bolero, 2 New Swift Desire and 2 new Bajaj Motor Cycles have not been allotted registration numbers due to the lack of document submission by AIG A. Also, the fact that most of them do not have the latest mandatory BS VI standards added to the violation of norms and non-compliance with the advisory of the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.