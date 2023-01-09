Manipur Drivers Union Suspends Service On Imphal-Moreh Route; Demands Capital Punishment For The Murderer Of Fellow Driver

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, January 09, 2023: Drivers ferrying passengers and goods along the Imphal-Moreh road on January 9, 2023, suspended their services, decrying the alleged killing of driver Yanglem Priyobrata, whose body was found in Nagaland on Saturday.

Khundrakpam Binodkumar, a member of the All Imphal-Moreh Drivers Union, informed that Priyobrata who hails from Nachou Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district was allegedly hired by a man identified as Heisnam James for travelling to Dimapur on December 30, 2022, and had been missing ever since.

“We, the drivers’ union from Imphal-Moreh road service strongly condemn the brutal killing of Yanglem Priyobrata,” said a representative of the union.

Notably, his body was found on January 7, 2023, in Kisama, Nagaland.

The drivers’ union strongly condemned the incident and demanded capital punishment for the culprits behind the killing.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one person identified as Heisnam James in connection to the case.