PM Modi To Unveil Foundation Stones Of Ship Repair Facility At Pandu Ghat In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, January 09, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the foundation stones for two major initiatives while inaugurating Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast to ramp up capacity in Pandu port in Guwahati on January 13, 2023.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ship Repair facility at the Pandu Terminal will save time and money. The facility will cater for the repair of vessels of IWT, Govt. of Assam, IWAI, Indian Army, and other private operators plying in NW-2 and 16.

Notably, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced major initiatives planned for Assam by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways this year for the development of inland waterways in the state.

The Union Minister also announced an investment of ₹ 1016 crores for the development of inland waterways in Assam for the forthcoming years. A comprehensive package to develop Brahmaputra (NW2) has now been enhanced to ₹474 crores as well as an enhanced package of ₹148 crores has been earmarked for the development of Barak river (NW 16) recently.