Singpho Tableaux To Represent Arunachal Pradesh During Republic Day Parade In Delhi

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, January 09, 2023: The Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho is leading an 8 – member Singpho troupe to New Delhi on January 11 to participate in the Tableaux Parade during the ensuing Republic Day 2023 at Rajpath, New Delhi.

As per the procedure, only 8 participants, clad in vibrant traditional Singpho attire have been allowed to perform on top of the tableaux during the parade.

Only healthy participants with double-dose COVID – 19 vaccination certificates have been allowed to participate.

The parade takes place every year on 26 January at Rajpath, New Delhi. It is the largest and most important of the parades marking the Republic Day celebrations in India, which lasts for three days. The first parade was held in 1950, and since then it has been held every year.