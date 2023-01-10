ABSU Appeals For Implementation Of All Clauses Of BTR Accord, Demands Release Of Jailed NDFB Members

NET Web Desk

Assam, January 10, 2023: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) appealed for speedy implementation of all the clauses of the MoS of the BTR Accord in time bound manner.

The union also demanded to take up the matter seriously for the release of all the former jailed NDFB members categorically without any condition for the interest of the commitment to establish peace and harmony in the region.

The union demanded the inclusion of Bodo and Tribal inhabited Villages of Sonitpur, Biswanath & Partial villages from Lakhimpur (Narayanpur Revenue Circle) in BTR as demanded by the Bodo movement groups.

Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019 to improve the financial resources and administrative powers of BTC.

Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) has formed for the interest of the administration, upliftment and all-round protection and development of the Bodo people exclusively living outside sixth schedule areas in Assam. An interim body is running the council at present. To strengthen the council the Union demands to notify the BKWAC administered villages, the formation of the 36 nos. of constituencies and the conduct of the election at the earliest.

Implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 to confer rights to the tribals living in the forest areas outside BTR.

In regard to the Bodoland council government’s demand for an early constitution of the Bodoland Selection Board as it has been dissolved by the Governor of Assam during Governor’s rule in May, 2020.