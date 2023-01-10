IPF Warns Of Fresh Agitation If ‘Separate Autonomous Council’ Demand Not Met

NET Web Desk

The Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF) has warned of renewed agitation if their demands of bifurcating Dima Hasao district with separate autonomous councils are not met.

In a press meet held here on Monday, the organisation said that their demand for creating a separate autonomous district with separate autonomous councils for the downtrodden indigenous hill tribes of the erstwhile NC Hills district has been going for the last twelve years.

“There have been rounds of meetings on this demand with the Govt of Assam. The Govt of Assam had set up a task force under the chairmanship of (Lt.) P.P. Varma, IAS, chief secretary (Retd), Govt of Assam, which submitted its reports on 16th November, 2011 stating the feasibility for creation of a separate district and recommended for setting up of two separate, independent autonomous district councils for both Dimasa and Non-Dimasa groups of people, but, no tangible steps have taken towards its implementation,” IPF said in the meet.

“Further, an announcement was made for creation of a separate new district during the budget session of the Govt of Assam in February, 2019. However, there was no further step towards materialization of this announcement.”

The IPF urged the government of Assam to pay heed to the wretched condition before it is too late, and take immediate necessary action(s) towards the fulfillment of long pending genuine demand which includes creation of a separate Assembly Constituency against its proposed new district.

The IPF further said it will resort to agitation in democratic processes if the government remains insincere to come to a solution and the government shall be responsible for any untoward incident in the processes.