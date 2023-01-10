Meghalaya: Foundation Stone For Water Supply Scheme Laid

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today laid the Foundation Stone for the Augmentation of Water Supply Schemes for villages around New ShillongTownship, Mawdiangdiang, Mawkasian, Mawpdap, Diengiong, Mawlong, Siejiong and Tynring. Also present during the occasion was MLA, Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem among others.

In his address, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said the State from 2018 even when the Jal Jeevan Mission had not started had started the process of reactivating the PHE department. “During that time PHE did not have any specific programs because the different rural water supply schemes had already been stopped after the 14th Finance Commission changes in the share of central taxes and hence we were in a different position when it came to PHE as PHE did not have source of funding at that time,” he said. He also said that the Jal Jeevan programme is one of the biggest blessings for the department and said, “There has been a transformation in the working of the PHE department and this has resulted in the transformation in the lives of the people.”

The Chief Minister also informed that Meghalaya will be the only state to be receiving the bonus package for the third consecutive year for successfully completing the projects. He also assured that the project for augmentation of water supply will be completed on time and urged the officials of the department to continuously monitor the project. He also urged the society and community to work together for the preservation and conservation of streams, water bodies and forests. “The Jal Jeevan programme is a holistic program and the the community has to take an active involvement to make the programme sustainable,” he added.

The programme was also attended by community leaders and representatives and MDC, Laitumkhrah, F J Lakadong and Commissioner & Secretary, PHED, Syed Md Andaleeb Razi.