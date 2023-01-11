Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Performs Oral Cystic Lesion Surgery, Sets An Example

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 11, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has set an example by performing a successful dental surgery at his old workplace on Wednesday.

It was 9 AM, when Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha entered his old workplace Tripura Medical College in Hapania.

He went straight to the Operation Theatre and conducted a successful surgery for an Oral Cystic Lesion of a 10-year-old boy.

Dr Saha came out of the Operation Theatre at around 9.30 am with a smile on his face.

Seven months since he took over as the Chief Minister of Tripura but his commitment to the profession remains the same.

Later speaking to the media, Dr Saha said, the patient- Akshit Ghosh is in good condition post-surgery.

“There was no difficulty though I conducted the surgery after a long gap,” he told reporters.

During the surgery, he was assisted by Dr Amit Lal Goswami, Dr Puja Debnath, Dr Rudra Prasad Chakrabarty of Dental Surgery and the Maxilla Facial Surgery department.

Dr Smita Paul, Dr Kanchan Das, Dr Sharmishtha Banik Sen and Dr Baishali Saha were also part of the medical team.

The anaesthesia team included Dr Kangchai Chowdhury, Dr Paromita Das and Dr Aditi Bhattacharjee.