Tripura CPIM Seeks Cooperation Of All Secular Forces To Defeat BJP In Ensuing Polls: Sitaram Yechury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 11, 2023: CPIM in Tripura has decided to seek cooperation of all secular forces for ensuring the defeat of BJP in ensuing assembly election for the interest of common masses and protection of Indian constitution, said party’s national general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday.

He also said that Left Front, Congress and TIPRA Motha political parties should unite together to defeat BJP in the ensuing polls.

CPIM state committee on Tuesday last held a meeting at party’s headquarters here in Agartala city where CPIM national general secretary Yechury, former national general secretary Prakash Karat, Politburo member and former CM Manik Sarkar along with others were present.

In a press conference in Agartala city on Wednesday morning, Yechury said “The forthcoming election is very crucial for the sake of the people of Tripura, democracy, rule of law and rule of constitution. But it is important in the context of the northeast itself and the developments that are taking place and in the larger context of national politics.”

“Going through the experience of the last five years, all the promises that were made, not one of them has been actually fulfilled. Claims that were made under the Left Front rule, today the NCRB 2022 rates the worst crime rate in the country is Tripura. The rate of eliminating drug menace in the state, the Chief Minister himself is on record saying that Tripura has now become part of the drug corridor. The implementation of 7th pay commission, none of them have been implemented. But they are back in repeating their own efforts to try and sharpen communal polarization”, he added.

Citing the efforts of communal polarization, Yechury said “Instead of answering questions of what they have promised and what they have fulfilled, how they have betrayed the people and their interest. Instead of answering the questions of deterioration of law and order, democracy, the complete reign of terror they have unleashed.”

“So in order to restore the rule of law and rule of the constitution of India and democracy in Tripura, it is absolutely essential that BJP must be defeated and must not be permitted with people’s mandate to form the forthcoming government. That is the principle objective of the CPIM and also Left parties. And in order to achieve this objective, we discussed in our state committee yesterday that our primary focus will be to seek the cooperation and unity of all secular forces to ensure the defeat of BJP in the interest of Tripura people”, CPIM national general secretary told reporters.

He said that the people’s livelihood miseries have increased in the last five years. “So you require a government which is able to address these issues and give people a better life and maintain a very important balance between the diverse section of population in Tripura, tribals and non-tribals. This harmony between them is essential for the state’s progress and prosperity. So this our main focus that we are seeking the unity of all secular forces and our state leadership will follow this rule”, he added.

Replying to a query on the former issue in West Bengal, Yechury said “The seat adjustment with Congress party was taken to a political front or say like people’s front for a common manifesto, common programme, etc. Seating adjustment is to maximize the polling of anti-BJP votes and in Bengal’s context is anti-BJP and anti-Trinamool vote was a correct position. After that, the 23rd party congress was held where we have taken a very clear-cut line of understanding unanimously agreed by the party that to isolate and defeat the BJP is our primary task. We will adopt suitable electoral tactics to maximize the polling of non-BJP votes and they called for the broadest possible mobilization of secular forces to take on the challenge of Hindutva communalism.”