Tripura: “Day-Care Camps” For Cancer Patients In Districts’ Hospitals From January 14

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 11, 2023: Tripura’s Health and Family Welfare department has decided to set up “Day-Care Camps” for cancer patients on second and fourth Saturdays in all district hospitals and one sub-divisional hospital across the state from January 14 onwards.

The Health and Family Welfare department in a memorandum informed “A proposal was initiated that if ‘Day-Care Camps’ can be organized in the District Hospitals and also in the Melaghar sub-divisional hospital (since Sepahijala district doesn’t have a district hospital) for cancer patients, extending services like chemotherapy, routine and special investigations like endoscopy, USG, etc., as also feasible surgical procedures in a day-care mode, it will greatly benefit the cancer patients by easing their access to such services at their home districts, without having to attend the tertiary cancer-care centre (ABV-RCC) in Agartala all the time. Necessary expenditure for organizing such camps can be borne on the NPPC (National Programme for Palliative Care) fund placed with the districts, with mobility support sourced from the NPCDCS fund.”

Upon examining the proposal, it has been accepted by the department, with laying down following operational modalities in this regard.

“One Medical Officer (Radiation Oncologist) along with two nurses and one GDA from the ABV-RCC will be deputed by the Medical Superintendent, ABV- RCC, on rotation basis for such camps. The logistical requirements for chemotherapy sessions will be worked out in advance, and provided by the ABV- RCC in prior discussions with the Medical Superintendent of the concerned District Hospital. The list of patients of the particular district (where the camp is organized) attending the ABV-RCC will be provided by the ABV-RCC to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district at least two weeks prior to the camp. Requirements of general medicines and other infrastructural support will be catered by the Medical Superintendent of the concerned. District Hospital in consultation with the Medical Superintendent, ABV-RCC, besides deputing two General Duty Medical Officers and three nurses for the camp.”

“To undertake cancer screening procedures, one Dental Surgeon, one ENT Specialist, one Gynecologist and one Surgeon will be posted from the concerned district, or if not available in the district, from the Directorate of Health Services or from the ABV-RCC, depending on availability. It is provisionally decided that on 2nd Saturdays, Day Care camps will be arranged in Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital, District Hospital at Santirbazar and Khowai District Hospital, while on 4th Saturdays, they will be organized in District Hospital at Kulai, District Hospital at Dharmanagar and Unakoti District Hospital. Such camps will start from 10 am and conclude at 4 pm”, the memorandum reads.

Related expenditures will be met from FMR 9 under NPPC placed to District Hospitals and mobility support from NCD mobility fund.