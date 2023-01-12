CEC Rajiv Kumar Firmly Assures Free & Fair Polling In Tripura; Ensure People’s Right To Vote

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 12, 2023: Enriched by all the past experiences in Tripura elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be conducting the forthcoming assembly election in a free and fair manner and electorates will enjoy the voting process in festive mood, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar firmly assured in a press conference here in Agartala city on Thursday.

He claimed that there is a situation for free and fair elections in Tripura. He has given strict instructions to all those connected with the election to maintain this situation. He added that it is the nature of many to seek purpose in the electoral process. However, all arrangements are being made to conduct the elections peacefully. In this case, the purpose is to ensure people’s right to vote.

On this day, he said, the Election Commission yesterday held a meeting with all the political parties, District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police, Electoral Officer, Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and others. Details about the preparations for the assembly elections have been informed. In that, it is said that all the arrangements for the assembly elections in Tripura have been done properly. According to him, the commission has taken firm determination for free and fair elections in Tripura. All efforts have been made to conduct the elections in a violence-free environment. The commission is asking for everyone’s cooperation in this regard.

According to him, the trend of pre-election and post-election terrorism has decreased in most of the states in the country. Efforts have been made to change the situation in Tripura. In his words, all those involved in the election have been made aware that every political party should be given the opportunity to participate in the election. Voters should be guaranteed voting rights in a fear-free environment. If they are negligent in this case, they will have to answer. If necessary, the commission will take strict action. Chief Election Commissioner’s stern message, first come first served, in this way all political parties will be guaranteed the opportunity to participate in the elections.

He claimed that central paramilitary forces will be deployed in all polling stations. Strict security arrangements will also be made for the storage of EVMs. Central paramilitary forces will be in charge of security at all checkposts and naka points. He said that observers will be responsible for the deployment of central forces. Security of candidates and pooling and counting agents will be ensured by District Magistrate and District Superintendents of Police.

On this day, he said, there will be arrangements in the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to report complaints about the election. Complaints can also be reported through cVigil apps. He said 50 percent of polling stations will have a webcasting system. In this case, all the cameras are operational, election officials have to ensure it. He also added, there will be one micro observer in all the booths and they will be a central government employee.

He made it clear that no meeting or campaigning can be done after the election campaign period is over. Not only this, no campaigning or meeting can be done from 5 PM to 9 AM. Even political parties have to take the approval of the MCMC committee for advertising in elections. He claimed that a team will be formed to verify the authenticity of fake news. In this case, the commission will take strict action if necessary. He said that there will be strict monitoring of drug trafficking, illegal financial transactions. In this case, the concerned organizations should make arrangements to net the original culprit.

He claimed that initiatives have been taken to empower women, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and new voters in the upcoming elections. On this day, he clarified that there is a free and fair election situation in Tripura. Necessary measures have been taken from all past experiences. He assured that the polling festival will be celebrated in Tripura peacefully. Security will be provided to voters as well as candidates of all political parties.

The CEC also sarcastically said that it is the nature of many to find purpose in the electoral process. The purpose of the commission is to ensure people’s right to vote. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.