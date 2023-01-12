Nagaland People’s Action Committee Calls For A Statewide Bandh On January 14

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) held a meeting on 12th January 2023 which was attended by several Tribal bodies and civil organisations. The meeting was to unanimously call for a statewide bandh on 14th January from 6 am to 12 noon expressing resentment over the inordinate delay in delivering the long-awaited Naga political solution as promised by GoI.

The civil voices particularly the 14 naga tribes of Nagaland, Nagaland Tribe Council, Nagaland GB federation, CNTC, ACAUT, CNCCI, Ex-PAN, SCAN, Political parties and many others have expressed their stand loud and clear that they want a solution before the election. The demand for a solution before the election is a consensus demand of the primary stakeholders. So, NPAC once again urges the highest authority of the GoI to heed people’s voices and take the peace process to its logical conclusion and deliver a solution.

The meeting also expressed deep displeasure at the way the NPAC volunteers were bullied by Nagaland police on 6th January during the Union Home Minister’s visit. The volunteers were peacefully displaying banners portraying slogans demanding Naga political solutions before the election, they said.

“Should the peace process land in a debacle now, the authority whoever sabotages such democratic demonstration shall be held responsible,” stated a release.