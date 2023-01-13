2023 Assembly Polls: Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman Proposes TIPRA Unification With IPFT For Common Demand “Greater Tipraland”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 13, 2023: Tripura’s royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman on Friday proposed BJP’s allied partner IPFT to unite with TIPRA in any form for solving the question of survivability and existence of the Tiprasas (Indigenous people) with an endeavour of achieving our demand for “Tipraland’ state or ‘Greater Tipraland’ state.

In a two-page letter addressing IPFT’s Working President Prem Kumar Reang, who is also cabinet minister of BJP-IPFT coalition government in Tripura, Debbarman handed the official letter to Aghore Debbarma, general secretary of IPFT regarding the unification of TIPRA with IPFT for the larger interest of the Tiprasa people. Debbarman hope that they can put their peoples interest over individual goals.

TIPRA Motha chairman wrote “It is noteworthy that the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has been striving democratically for the elevation of TTAADC areas to Tipraland State under Article 2, 3, and 4 of the Constitution of India since 2009 and till date. The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) is also demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ Statehood under Article 2, 3, and 4 of the Constitution of India. Today, our demand is the need of the hour for the survival and existence of the Tiprasas, and hence it should be our utmost priority.”

“Fundamentally, there is not much basic difference between our demand for “Tipraland” State and “Greater Tipraland’ State. Our demand is not different but it’s the same, which seeks a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people of the state. And we cannot have a consideration of any other issues sacrificing the Tiprasas’ existence. Let the Tiprasas’ survive and exist first under the protection of Tipraland’ State or ‘Greater Tipraland’ State.”

“Let us not be drawn to the posts or positions or money as shall be allured by different political parties around us. Let us not get deviated from our demand as our prime goal is to preserve and protect the future of the Tiprasas from extinction. We cannot afford to waste time and make fall into the den of extinction. If you contemplate the above as I do on the issue of the Tiprasas survivability and extinction; the IPFT cannot fall apart in uniting together with TIPRA. It is not the future of IPFT or TIPRA but we are dealing with the future of Tiprasas. Let not divisive forces take advantage of folly divisibility leading to our frustration in any form,” appealed TIPRA Motha chairman.

He also said that the future of the parties is not important in undermining the future of Tiprasas.