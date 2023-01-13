Distressed Nagaland People Living Outside To Get Help From State Police

NET Web Desk

The police have set up a control room to assist citizens of Nagaland living outside the state in case they face any problems, according to a circular.

The move was made after senior officer Rupin Sharma took over the additional charge of the Director General of Police of the northeastern state.

Those who live outside Nagaland can now contact the Police Control Room via phone or WhatsApp at helpline number 8784833041, email (spcrkohima@gmail.com), and the FaceBook page and Twitter handle of the state police.

The control room was set up to “assist the citizens of Nagaland living outside the state for any grievances and distress calls”, said the circular issued on Wednesday. Any prospective job applicants from Nagaland in any part of the country may also contact the number/address for verification of the antecedent/genuineness of the prospective employees.

In another circular, all Unit Commanders of the police force were directed to update the details of nominees of Nagaland Police Risk Insurance Scheme (NPRIS) subscribers and submit them to the proper authorities on or before January 18.

“This exercise is initiated to ensure prompt payment to nominees of NPRIS subscribers in the event of death during active service so that NPRIS benefits can be transferred to the authorised nominees within 48 hours of the death of the employee/subscriber,” the DGP said.

DG (Prisons & Home Guards and Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force) of the state was asked to hold the charge of the Director General of Police in addition to his normal duties with effect from January 7.