Tripura BJP President Reiterates Party Strong Enough To Re-establish Government; Congress, CPIM To Wipe Away In 2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 13, 2023: Commenting on the TIPRA Motha’s letter to the IPFT leaders, Tripura Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Friday claimed that the saffron party is strong enough to re-establish government in the 2023 assembly election.

“Election is near. BJP is very strong and it will form a government in 2023. In the case of IPFT, they are already in alliance with us. However, we welcome other parties for dialogues. Our senior leaders- Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Mahendra Singh, Dr Sambit Patra and others are here,” he said.

Though Bhattacharjee claimed that the BJP is strong enough to form government in 2023, the party is in constant touch with TIPRA Motha to forge an alliance. However, TIPRA Motha sources claimed that the talks are not going in a fruitful way as the saffron party is not accepting the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’.

Citing an opinion on the alliance of CPIM and Congress ahead of polls, BJP state president said “This grand alliance would be better. Earlier, these two political parties were having a good friendship. Now, it has been opened up. However, CPIM will reach zero from 16 seats and Congress will be wiped away.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at BJP state election office here in Agartala city on Friday evening, Bhattacharjee said that the union Home minister Amit Shah on January 05 last flagged off ‘Jana Biswas Yatra’ through ‘Ratha Yatra’ from Dharmanagar and Sabroom and culminated in Agartala with the hands of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on January 12 last, which had connected around 15 lakh people in eight days.

The enthusiasm amongst the people clearly depicts the picture that BJP will re-establish government in Tripura through the forthcoming assembly election, he also added.