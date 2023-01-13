Y20 Talks To Be Held In Higher Educational Institutions Of Tripura: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 13, 2023: The union Sports and Youth Affairs minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said that the Y20 talks for youth would be organized in higher educational institutes of Tripura for giving a voice to the views of youths.

Addressing a gathering of youths organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra organization at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here on Friday morning, Thakur said “We want to submit a document before the leaders of different countries who will meet in September here in Tripura that will highlight the voice of our youths. The G20 presidency has been accorded to India which indicates the country’s growth and how the nation is gradually becoming a superpower in the entire world.”

Claiming that the youths of India has a lot of challenges to face, union SYA minister said “The youths should be determined in fighting against the problems like terrorism, separatists elements, radicalism and pollution along with other pertinent issues that are creating obstacles in paving way for India in becoming a superpower across the globe.”

“Becoming careful, the youth should contribute its part rather of asking for their rights only. We should learn from the sacrifices done by our freedom fighters”, he added.

Urging the youths to be vigilant in making electoral choices, Thakir said “Tripura was ruled by Communists from several decades. Under their regime, the state failed to prosper and people became poor. When BJP was elected to power by the electorates, developmental parameters received a massive boost in the last five year. If BJP is given another chance, the state will witness new heights of progress and welfare in next five years. The youths should always keep in their minds that the ballot is always mightier than the bullet.”

In this event, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Tripura ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury Padmashri gymnast Dipa Karmakar and others were present.