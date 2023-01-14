BJP Castigates Congress-CPIM Alliance Bid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 14, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury sharply reacted on the dialogues of CPIM and Congress’ seat adjustment in the ensuing assembly election of Tripura in 2023.

Commenting on this alliance, Dr Saha condemned the understanding of Congress and CPIM as an “unholy alliance” and quoted it as “Bamgress”.

“I have witnessed the most peculiar political turn in my life as the leaders who are now leading the Congress party once left the party for its unethical alliance with CPIM in West Bengal. They followed the path of Trinamool Congress. Now, they are going for seat adjustment with CPIM. From time to time, they have changed their political identities. I would suggest the Congress leaders join CPIM instead of fooling the people as their understanding is almost in the final stage”, the Chief Minister added.

Castigating the Congress and CPIM leaders in Tripura for playing with the lives of common people, Rajya Sabha MP Deb, who was the former Chief Minister of the state claimed that the upcoming 2023 assembly elections are the final battle for communists and the Congress party will be all about posters only to gain public trust.

Responding to questions from reporters on the sidelines of a scheduled programme in Agartala city on Saturday, Deb said “Communist and Congress policies have nothing to do with ideals. Despite staging a show of opposition, the people of the state had to endure the misrule of the communists for a long time with the help of the Congress. They have to bathe in this Ganga after atoning for more than 1000 political murders. Behind the 25 years of continuous communist rule, who was supported behind the scenes is now publicly proven.”

He alleged that thousands of opposition supporters of the state were killed in political revenge under the communist rule. Moreover, many heinous crimes including rape of girls have been organized. “But just for the sake of political expediency, the Congress and the Communists are walking the path of alliance, abandoning all policy ideals. Due to the support of the Congress, the communist government was established in Tripura for 25 years”, he added.

Claiming that the common people love to live in peace and harmony and foresee development with the hands of BJP-led government, ICA minister Chowdhury said that the Congress leaders are at all not bothered about the masses of the state as they cannot think of anything other than political gain.

“The entering of Congress national leader Dr Ajay Kumar in the CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city on Friday last revealed that the grand old national party is shaking hands with Communists for the ensuing assembly election which is exploiting the mentality of committed Congress party workers immensely. Hundreds of Congress workers were murdered during the 35 years Leftist regime, several girls and women were raped, hundred’s workers houses were attacked and set ablaze, and now, these Congress workers have to shake hands with the party who were involved in murdering their friends. People will not accept this unholy alliance and they will revolt against them by favouring BJP to re-establish government, there’s no doubt in that”, he added.