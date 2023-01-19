Tripura: TIPRA Motha Worker Killed; Police Claims Reason Is Monetary Dispute, Four Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 19, 2023: A group of assailants murdered a TIPRA Motha worker on his way back home at Tripura’s Surma assembly constituency under Kamalpur sub-division in Dhalai district. The deceased had been identified as Prasenjit Namasudra.

A senior TIPRA Motha leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Thursday told Northeast Today, “Our worker was returning home alone in his car and taking advantage of this, assailants dragged him and assaulted him brutally which led to his death at Bamancherra area under Kamalpur sub-division.

Replying to a query whether his party suspects any political colour behind this incident, Jamatia said that they are reaching there to find out what has actually happened.

However, he said that the locals are alleging that Prasenjit was murdered by ruling party cadres. “We cannot reach a conclusion without talking with our local leaders and workers. Thereafter, we can say what has happened in reality,” he added.

TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman in Facebook on Thursday informed that a high-level delegation led by TIPRA Citizens Federation and ex-MLA Tapas Dey along with senior leaders went to Prasenjit’s house and conveyed deepest condolences and expressed solidarity with grieving family.

He also appealed to the supporters and workers for maintaining peace and not to react. “Getting reports of a Tipra motha worker Pranajit Namasudhra being seriously wounded (allegedly) by members from the ruling party in Surma constituency ! I appeal for peace and calm and our members not to react. I am personally enquiring on the matter”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, SP of Dhalai district Ramesh Yadav claimed that this incident is the consequences of a monetary dispute.

“An FIR was registered against six persons while four persons have been arrested. The preliminary interrogation revealed that there was a monetary dispute going on between them. The deceased person has taken some loan and is reluctant to repay it which took an ugly turn, physical assaults led to succumb”, the District’s SP added.

The senior police official said that the incident took place at around 9 PM on Wednesday last. Prasenjit was shifted to Kamalpur sub-divisional hospital and doctors on-duty referred him to Dhalai district hospital at Kulai where he succumbed to his grave injuries.