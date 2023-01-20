ECI Suspends Police Officers For Partisan Role In West Tripura District; Deputes Three Special Observers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 20, 2023: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) for suspending Jirania SDPO and Officer-in-Charges of Ranirbazar and Jirania police stations for their partisan role during a clash between two political parties at Majlishpur assembly constituency on Wednesday last.

Earlier on Thursday, Election Commission of India asked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte to submit a report on alleged attack on AICC’s state-in-charge at Jirania sub-division under West Tripura district.

Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tripura were asked to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State. The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission’s strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter.

CS and DGP were directed to ensure level playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers. The Commission has directed CS & DGP to take stringent action against following officers for not taking appropriate action in time. They are- Suspension and immediate removal of SDPO, Jirania sub-division, Officer-in-charge of Ranirbazar and Jirania Police Stations.

CS and DGP to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the state and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura was directed to reiterate to the District Election Officers to facilitate the permission to political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing off applications of political parties for meetings, rally, roadshow, etc.

Three Special Observers have been appointed by the Commission. They have been asked to proceed to the State immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission. They are- Yogendra Tripathy (IAS:1985, Karnataka), Vivek Johri (IPS: 1984, Madhya Pradesh), and B. Murali Kumar, an IRS officer of 1983 batch.

The report from the state government confirmed that Dr Ajay Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty in a press conference in Agartala on Friday evening clarified that the Congress party leaders and workers went beyond the permitted destination of ending motorcycle rallies starting from the capital city. Moreover, the Congress party workers pelted stones on the meeting of Booth number 46 under Majlishpur assembly constituency. Not only this, the Congress workers also used abusive language targeting Mahila Morcha karyakartas. Hearing the attack, local MLA and cabinet minister Sushanta Chowdhury went to the spot.