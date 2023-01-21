Coin Mela at Hnahthial

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The three banks at Hnahthial district viz State Bank of India, Mizoram Rural Bank and Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank Limited today organised a coin mela.

The coin mela educates people on the safety and acceptance of coins. They also organised a program where 1, 2, 5 and 10 Rupees coins can be exchanged by the public.

Over 10,000 coins were exchanged at the mela.

Officials from the bank reported that the public can easily use 1, 2 and 5 Rupees coins but are often unable to use the 10 Rupees coins as many shops refuse to accept it.

The officials further stated that refusing to accept 10 Rupees coins is a punishable office and also informed that the government of India might soon stop producing 1, 2 and 5 Rupees coins.