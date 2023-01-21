Mizoram Presbyterian Holds 26th Pastoral Youth Conference

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The largest Christian denomination of Mizoram- the Presbyterian Kristian Thalai Pawl (KTP) holds their 26th Pastoral YOUTH Conference from January 20, 2023.

The Conference commenced last night at various pastoral areas throughout the state.

Today, various agendas of different KTP branches were discussed followed by an election for new youth leaders.

Night services at various Churches include sermons from outgoing youth leaders, which will be followed by a fellowship program of praise and worship.

The conference will conclude tomorrow evening i.e. January 22 with sermons from various speakers, dedication services for newly elected youth leaders and a fellowship program among the youths.

As reported at last year’s KTP General conference, there are 1,57,830 KTP members out of which there are 97,542 males and 60,288 females.

There are 216 pastoral group within and outside of the state, and 891 youth branches among which 45 are located outside of Mizoram.