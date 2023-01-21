Pawl Kut Ends With A Festive Mood Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The second and concluding day of Pawl Kut was held today at Assam Rifles Ground, Aizawl where Chief Minister Zoramthanga was the “Kut Pa” or Chief Guest.

Addressing the crowd, the Kut Pa (Chief Minister) appealed to the children to re-learn and remember to cherish our Mizo Culture and altruistic practices.

As mentioned before, Pawl Kut is one of the most important festivals of the Mizos after Chapchar Kut. It is celebrated for 2 days during the month of January as thanksgiving to the Almighty for their bountiful harvest and is mostly intended for children.

Pawl Kut dates back to around 1450 AD before the Mizos cross over the Tiau River.

Art and Culture Minister, R. Lalzirliana also made a clarion call to the youths to practice, cherish and respect our traditional practices and not sway away from these beautiful old practices and Culture due to the impact of a global development.

The day witnessed many traditional games by school children and a historical story telling drama parade by Chaltlang Young Mizo Association (YMA).

A mass Cheraw dance was performed by students of 12 different schools.

Furthermore, a competition was also organised in 12 Mizo indigenous games as well as in Chhaih lam (dance).

The overall champion in the indigenous games category among the Middle School section was Govt. Chanmari Middle School and among the High School section was Govt. Chaltlang High School.

At the Chhaih lam (dance) competition, Government High School bagged the first price in their category while Government Chhinga Veng Middle School stood first in their category.