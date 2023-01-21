Tripura: Opposition Parties Under “Secular Democratic Forces” Banner Submits Memorandum To CEO Over Alleged BJP’s Reign Of Terror

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 21, 2023: With the slogan of “My Vote My Right”, Tripura’s opposition parties- Left Front and Congress on Saturday gave a mass deputation procession followed by submission of a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding strict action against the reign of terror against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aiming to raise the voice of voters, tens of thousands of workers from different opposition political parties led by their leaders under the banner of “Secular Democratic Forces” organized this mass deputation procession in the heart of the Agartala city.

The procession was attended by the former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Samir Ranjan Barman, Left Front convenor Narayan Kar, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, AICC state in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar, AICC national secretary Szarita Laitphlang, TPCC president Birajit Sinha, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and others.

A ten-member delegation of different political parties met Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte, District Election Officer Debapriya Bardhan and SP West Tripura Sankar Debnath and submitted the written memorandum from the Secular Democratic Forces.