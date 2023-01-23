INA Memorial In Moirang Is A Pilgrimage Centre Of Modern India: Dattatreya Hosabale

NET Web Desk

Imphal, January 23, 2023: While paying his homage to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that the INA (Indian National Army) memorial situated at Moirang in Manipur is a pilgrimage centre of Modern India.

“My humble homage and tributes to the greatest son of Bharat Mata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His indomitable spirit and unforgettable deeds are ever-inspiring for all Indians. The memorial (Moirang) is a pilgrimage centre of modern India,” Hosabale said during his visit to the INA Memorial, Moirang, on Monday morning.

Hosabale, who is on a four-day visit in Manipur, joined the nationwide celebration of Parakram Diwas by paying floral tribute at the INA Memorial, where Netaji unfurled independent India’s flag in 1944 for the first time on Indian soil.

“INA will go down in the history of India’s freedom struggle in golden letters. It is because of the INA’s great sacrifice and war against British that crores of Indians were enthused to raise their voice against the British empire and attain freedom. The Navy revolt of Mumbai was inspired by INA’s movement and sacrifices made by hundreds and thousands of men and women”, said Hosabale.

He also praised the sacrifices of the people of Manipur and Northeast in India’s freedom struggle. The contribution of INA made the freedom struggle of India come to its finale.

Dattatreya Hosabale also visited the INA headquarter and museum, accompanied by Kh Rajen Singh, Assam Kshetra Karyawaha, Ulhas Kulkarni, Assam Kshetra Pracharak, Sunil Mohanty, Assam Kshetra Prachar Pramukh, MM Ashokan, Assam Kshetra Pracharak Pramukh. During his visit, Dattatreya also intereacted with local dignitaries and social workers at Moirang.