TIPRA To Announce Candidates In 3 Days; Alliance Depends On Acceptance Of Constitutional Demand In Written: Pradyot

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 23, 2023: TIPRA Motha will announce their candidate list in the next two to three days, said TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Monday ahead of assembly election in Tripura.

Before that, if any party is willing to forge an alliance then the constitutional demand of “Greater Tipraland” must be given in writing. Otherwise, no compromise shall be made regarding this, he added.

Clarifying his position on the demand of “Greater Tipraland” on social media on Monday, Debbarman said “Tiprasa (indigenous people) is landless today. The development of Tiprasas requires the constitutional rights of ‘Greater Tipraland’. And Tipra is fighting for this.”

“Different political parties can have a lot of money as tools. But Tiprasa has faith in Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman. So Pradyot informed that he cannot destroy their trust. He is not ready to make any compromises to become an MLA, minister or MP. And if any party wants to be a coalition then the issue of accepting the constitutional rights should be brought forward in writing”, he added.

He made it clear that he was not ready to talk to anyone if the constitutional demand is not accepted.

Apart from this, Debbarman also clearly stated to the party workers and leaders that those who want to leave the party to become legislators should be ashamed. This fight is the fight of 13 lakh Tiprasas of the state. This fight is for future generations. He said that he will fight this fight alone. He also made it clear that if anyone leaves the fighting ground to compromise then they can go.