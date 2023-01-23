Tripura BJP meets CEO, Demands Stringent Action Against Perpetrators For Putting Ink On PM Modi’s Posters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 23, 2023: Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party’s five-member delegation met with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte and demanded to initiate stringent action against the perpetrators who have intentionally put ink on the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegation was led by Education minister Ratan Lal Nath, vice-president Ashok Sinha, leader Balai Goswami, media in-charge Sunit Sarkar and others on Monday met with the CEO Gitte, West Tripura District’s Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath and District Debapriya Bardhan.

Speaking to media personnel after meeting with the CEO here in Agartala city on Monday, Education minister Nath said “The ruling BJP is facing problems in some areas across the state. We have requested the CEO to initiate appropriate measures in solving those.”

He also labelled allegations against a section of officials of the civil administration engaged in election work for putting ink on the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi intentionally.

“We have observed that a section of civil administrative officials involved with election work have covered pictures of PM Modi by putting ink on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is a criminal offense. Hence, we have demanded immediate action against those by identifying them as people will not tolerate”, said Nath.

He, however, claimed that the opposition political parties have made certain allegations and complaints which are completely baseless and fabricated.

Apart from this, the BJP delegation has demanded that the Congress party leaders should apologize openly for their mistake over the incident that took place in Majlishpur assembly constituency last week.

He further added that they had informed the CEO and Police regarding the miscreants backed by the opposition CPIM and Congress for vandalizing 10 booth offices and ablaze them.