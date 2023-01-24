DGAR Women’s Football Team Wins Friendly Match Against MFA Women’s Football Team By 3-0

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A Friendly Football match between DGAR Women’s Football Team and MFA Women’s Football Team was organized on 23 January 2023 at AR Lammual Football Ground, Aizawl. Consequently, DGAR Women’s Football Team won the match by 3-0 after having a rigourous contest of Football between the two teams.

The aim of the event was to create awareness about the importance of physical fitness, promoting sports activities amongst local youth of the region especially the young girls unleashing their talent and sporting prowess.

It was also aimed to build strong bonds of friendship between the Assam Rifles and local populace from the area and to foster the spirit of sportsmanship and importance of sports and fitness in one’s day-to-day life as the competition inculcates team spirit, leadership skills, risk-taking ability and develops analytical thinking. This Kind of Friendly matches not only boosts up the morale of the young girls but also provides them a platform to exchange their ideas on sporting techniques.