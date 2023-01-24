For Development In Mizoram, Give BJP A Chance: Vanlalhmuaka

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram BJP president Mr. Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday held a press conference at their party’s office Atal Bhavan where he extended his New Year greetings to the people of the state.

The President also added that in the upcoming MLA General election of the State, he called out to the people of Mizoram to give a chance to the BJP Party; stating that BJP is a party who works for the development of the people and the State as is evident in all the BJP ruled States of the Union.

Mr. Vanlalhmuaka also added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP Party has always fulfilled their election manifesto.

The BJP State President Vanlahmuaka stated that if their party comes into power in Mizoram, utmost importance will be given to education, health and infrastructure and these shall be made on the National Standard level. “The main aim of the BJP is to make Mizoram an Education Hub and a Health Tourist Destination,” Vanlalhmuaka said.

Resolving the border issues with Assam, development of International Border Trade at Zokhawthar, Kawrpuichhuah and Zorinpui, Zero Tolerance to Corruption, Governance + Effective Administration are some of the party’s top priorities if they win the 2023 MLA Election in Mizoram.