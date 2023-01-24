Mamata Banerjee Coming In Tripura For 2-Day Visit On February 06; Candidates Announcement For 60 Seats Shortly

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2023: Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress has sent a list of 129 applicants to the All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for finalization of candidates list in view of the general election in 60 assembly constituencies slated to be held on February 16 next.

Pradesh TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas on Tuesday chaired a state-level meeting with the presidents and leaders from 10 organizational districts, blocks, etc. in presence of state in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev at the party’s state headquarters here in Agartala city.

Claiming election is the democracy’s biggest festival, TMC state in-charge Banerjee in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon said “We have organized a meeting at the state headquarters here and discussed about the various issues and prepared strategies related to the forthcoming assembly election. Accordingly, we have sent 129 applications from 60 assembly constituencies to the AITC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The candidates’ list will be announced by the party’s high command shortly.”

“Meanwhile, TMC state president Biswas met with AITC general secretary Banerjee at Kolkata on January 20 last. Apart from this, West Bengal’s Chief Minister and AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee is coming in Tripura on February 06 for two-day state visit. A mammoth procession will be organized in the Agartala city”, he added.

TMC state president Biswas said that today’s meeting was attended by 250 workers from different levels. The Pradesh TMC’s Election Committee scrutinized 129 applications and sent to high command based on several parameters including winning possibilities, integrity towards party, acceptability among people, etc.

“For campaigning ahead of assembly election, AITC general secretary Banerjee is coming on February 02-03 next and hold rallies at Sonamura and Dharmanagar. Not only this, a flock of star campaigners and celebrities are also coming to the state ahead of polls. The party high command will be sending observer for each block”, he added.

Citing the AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s political event in Agartala city, Biswas said “She will arrive at Agartala in the afternoon of February 06 next and offer prayer at Mata Tripura Sundra Temple in Gomati district. However, the TMC supporters in Sepahijala district had requested the Pradesh TMC committee for visit of Banerjee to visit a mausoleum at Sonamura on the evening, but if we get clearance from SPG, she can surely visit.”

“On the following day, TMC leaders and supporters will assemble in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and start a mammoth procession led by West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marching through various streets of the Agartala and end at the same venue where she will address a rally”, he also added.

Pradesh TMC president firmly claimed that the people of the state are fed up with the misrule of BJP-led government in these five years. The BJP failed to fulfill the commitments made before the election in 2018. The people’s desire would become a success through this election under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

He further added that the state leaders Mamun Khan, Ashis Lal Singh and Shiba Prasad Choudhury will look into the rally of Mamata Banerjee in three divisions of the state.