Tripura BJP Slams Section Of Officials For Playing Partisan Role; Urges CEO’s Office For Disciplinary Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2023: In the poll-bound Tripura, Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior leader and Education & Law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday slammed a section of officials of the civil and home administration for playing partisan role and lacunas in their responsibilities.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office should initiate disciplinary action against those officials who are not discharging their duties ahead of assembly election in Tripura, he added.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state election office here in Agartala city, Nath slammed CPIM and Congress for making attempts to come back in power using the back door, which they have done in 1988 and 1993.

“The SC Morcha Mandal president of Banamalipur assembly constituency Suman Das was attacked with sharp cutting weapons by Congress workers on Tuesday morning. In the attack, he was brutally injured and admitted to Trauma Care Centre in GBP Hospital here in Agartala city. At present, he fighting for his life and state leaders went to see him. Banamalipur Mandal president Dipak Chandra Kar has filed a written complaint with East Agartala Police Station naming four persons- Diptanu Biswas, Radheshyam Saha, Subhash Paul and Sajal Bardhan. We are demanding their immediate arrest”, he added.

He said “CPIM has once again started to collect subscriptions in the state. In 2018, people has been relieved from the oppression of CPIM. But it has been once again seen throughout the state and we have proof from Udaipur in Gomati district.”

“Congress party is trying to save their fame by filling up unemployment form from the youths which they have done earlier aiming to get one or two seats in the ensuing election. Their main motive is to do business by grabbing minimum number of seats in the state”, he added.

Taking a jibe on the alliance of two political parties, Nath said “CPIM is a party of spreading terror and Congress is a party of indiscipline. They are suffering from existence. In the past, these two political parties are rejected by the people of Tripura and in this ensuing election, they will be thrown in the dustbin.”

Claiming Congress is responsible in the violence activity in Jirania sub-division recently, Education and Law minister said “The law and order wouldn’t have been disturbed if the party leaders haven’t gone for illegal activity. We urge the CEO’s office to initiate stringent measures against those persons who have led this illegal disturbances.”

Apart from this, he also said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer had initiated few measures based on the complaints raised by the BJP ahead of assembly election in Tripura.

“CEO’s office has suspended an officer named Ajay Das, who is the Superintendent of Fisheries and deployed as Sector Officer in 40-Sabroom assembly constituency who had intentionally put ink on the poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajay Das went beyond the provision of the MCC”, he added.