Six Rohingyas Detained In Poll-Bound Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 25, 2023: In the poll-bound Tripura, six Rohingyas have been detained at Matinagar area under 15-Kamalasagar assembly constituency in Sepahijala district on Wednesday morning which has triggered tension.

It is learned that the six Rohingya youths have been staying in an abandoned house of Moti Miah at Matinagar area for about a week. They were cooking and eating in that room. Although the owner of the house, Moti Mia, is not at home for the past few days.

Smelling the presence of people from another country, local people sieged Moti Miah’s house on Wednesday morning. Later, the BSF troops and Amtali police station staff reached the spot.

From the preliminary interrogation, police said that the six Rohingya youths came to Hyderabad a long time back. They have worked there. Later, they came to Tripura from there with the help of an agent with the intention of going to Bangladesh. The agent who brought them here could not cross the border as security arrangements have tightened during the pre-election period.

Consequently, they were finally booked by local people and handed over the police personnel. Although those six Rohingyas have admitted that they have come from Myanmar, the police official said.