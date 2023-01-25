Tripura Left Front Fields Candidates For 46 Seats; Congress To Fight In 13 Constituencies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 25, 2023: Tripura’s CPIM-Left Front organization on Wednesday announced names of candidates for contesting the general election in 46 assembly constituencies, while 13 has been left for Congress party and one independent candidate out of 60 seats across the state.

In a press conference at CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city on Wednesday evening, Left Front state convenor Narayan Kar said that eight sitting MLAs of the CPIM have been relieved from contesting in the upcoming assembly election slated to be held on February 16 next.

The eight candidates are- former Chief Minister for four consecutive terms Manik Sarkar, former ministers Bhanulal Saha, Sahid Chowdhury, Badal Chowdhury and Tapan Chakraborty, and MLAs Narayan Chandra Chowdhury, Jashbir Tripura and Mabasar Ali.

In the 60 assembly constituencies, CPIM-led Left Front parties will contest in 46 seats and among them, 24 candidates will contest for the first time while two are women candidates, he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress leader and former MLA Asish Kumar Saha said that the party’s state president Birajit Sinha and MLA Sudip Roy Barman are at New Delhi and attended a meeting of Congress Election Committee. The decision of the candidate list in 13 assembly constituencies will be finalized by tonight or tomorrow morning positively.