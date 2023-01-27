CPIM MLA Mobosar Ali & Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik Join BJP At New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 27, 2023: Just hours before the announcement of candidates list by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPIM MLA Mobosar Ali and former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik joined the saffron camp at New Delhi on Friday.

BJP North-East Coordinator and national spokesperson Sambit Patra welcomed CPIM MLA Mobosar Ali and former Congress MLA Subal Bhowmik in a saffron camp with flower bouquet and party’s ‘Risha’ in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee at New Delhi.

Incidentally, Congress alliance with Left Front was recently announced in Tripura. Naturally, the Left left the Kailashahar seat to the Congress in the candidate list. CPIM’s Mobosar Ali is currently the MLA in that seat. Naturally, he was very unhappy that the Congress had given up the seat without fielding him. He claimed to have accepted the party’s decision in a press conference after the announcement of the candidate. But, in the meantime, he expressed interest in joining the BJP. The BJP responded to his plea and accepted him into the party today.

In a press conference at BJP national headquarters in New Delhi, Patra said CPIM MLA Ali is an hardworking youth and sitting MLA of CPIM, who won the assembly election from Unakoti district’s Kailashahar assembly constituency. He is inspired with the developmental works under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and joined the BJP.

On the other hand, a senior advocate and former Congress MLA from Sonamura assembly constituency in Sepahijala district Subal Bhowmik. He was also the former president of Pradesh Trinamool Congress.

Addressing the media personnel, Bhowmik said “After the formation NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi, North Eastern region has been well recognized. Multiple projects have been introduced in last five years regime of BJP-led government in Tripura. PM Modi took the north eastern region to international forum. These eights states of this region is having an emotional connection with the Prime Minister. Tripura will be ensuring a thumping majority in the coming general election of 60 assembly constituencies”.

Welcoming the CPIM MLA Ali and former Congress MLA Bhowmik, Chief Minister Dr Saha said “It is indeed a matter of happiness, Tripura leaders joined the saffron camp. Developmental works are progressing under the leadership of PM Modi through the implementation of the Act East policy. Before the assembly election in 2023, the joining of these two leaders will strengthen the party’s organization in the state and boost in re-establishing government.”