TIPRA Motha To Fight Alone In 2023 Assembly Polls: Confirms Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 27, 2023: Putting an end to all speculations over alliance of TIPRA Motha with BJP or other political parties, Motha’s chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Friday clarified that the regional indigenous political party is contesting alone in the general election of Tripura slated to be held on February 16 next.

Making his stand clear through social media platform on Friday morning, Debbarman said “During the last three days, many people have speculated that TIPRA Motha is going for alliance. I told earlier and today also, I am saying till the time, Government of India doesn’t give us in writing that our demand for constitution solution will be fulfilled, we will not go for forging alliance.”

“Many people are not believing this. It’s true because, many indigenous regional political parties went to Delhi for the past 46 years since 1977 and brought different agreements before elections and indigenous people were fooled each time after the election”, he added.

TIPRA Motha chairman said “I said earlier and repeating the same that there shall be no compromise on our demand. We all went to Delhi and listened to their words. I am clearly saying that they have not given us anything in writing. I am telling my TIPRA Motha warriors and Tiprasa (indigenous people), there will be no alliance in this election”.

“Today, we are going to field our candidates and announce it soon. My party will fight this election alone to defeat all other political parties who are against our demand. Be ready, we will hold one last fight”, the royal scion Debbarman said.

It is worthy to mention here that the TIPRA Motha delegates led by its chairman Debbarman began talks with union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday last.

As many as 20 assembly constituencies out of 60 seats in Tripura are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. In 2018, 10 of these seats were bagged by the BJP, 8 by the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and two by the CPIM.