Tripura People Desperate To Bloom Lotus Again In 2023, Says WB MLA Agnimitra Paul Campaigning At Badharghat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 27, 2023: Campaigning in poll-bound Tripura, the West Bengal Mahila Morcha president and MLA Agnimitra Paul on Friday stated that the people of the state is desperate to bloom Lotus flower again for more and more development.

Participating in a ‘Motorcycle Rally’ campaigning programme of Bharatiya Janata Party at 14-Badharghat (SC) assembly constituency here in Agartala city, Mahila Morcha West Bengal president Paul said “The general election in 60 assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 next. During this five years regime of BJP-led government in Tripura, each and every house has received the benefits of governments led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha. BJP will be brought into power with huge margin and re-establish government in Tripura for the second time.”

Citing the motto of BJP, she said “Our lone agenda is development. The governments led by PM Modi and CM Dr Saha significantly focuses on development of every section of people. There is no other motive except ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikas, Sabka Biswas, Sabka Prayas’. Common people only want development.”

Taking a jibe on communists, Paul said, “CPIM-led Left Front ruled the state of Tripura for a long period and even in West Bengal, this red parties-led organization ruled for 34 years, we have witnessed massive terror only and there is not a single development. As West Bengal moved back for 200 years, similarly Tripura also moved back in terms of development.”

“However, the work done in this state under the visionary leadership of PM Modi-led government irrespective of any religion or any status of common people. Development has reached each and every household. Tripura people is willing to see the blooming of Lotus flower again in the state”, West Bengal MLA Paul told reporters.

Speaking to media persons here, Badharghat MLA Mimi Majumder said “We want to deliver the message to each and every citizen that there is a good governance going on during the past five years and development has touch each and every sector immensely.”

“We wholeheartedly wish that every individual should remain involved in developmental activities and welfare of common masses, and immensely support for the progress and development of the state by exercising their democratic rights in favour of Lotus flower in re-establishing BJP-led government in the state”, she added.