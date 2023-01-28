Assam Rifles & Customs, Champhai Recovers Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 47.6 Lakh

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, January 28, 2023: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 85 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 47.6 lakhs at Chhungte village of Champhai district and apprehended one individual on 28 January 2023.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 47.6 lakh (Forty seven lakh sixty thousand only). The seized consignment and apprehended individual was handed over to Custom department, Champhai on January 28, 2023 i.e. Saturday for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.