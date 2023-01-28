Tripura Polls 2023: Kharge, Gandhis, Gehlot, Pilot Among 40 Star Campaigners For 17 Congress Candidates

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 28, 2023: The All India Congress Committee on Friday announced that 40 leaders of the Indian National Congress will be campaigning for the ensuing assembly election in Tripura slated to be held on February 16 next.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India, AICC general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik informed that party’s chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PG Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM SS Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot & others in the list.

The AICC on Saturday in a press communique announced candidates’ names for 17 assembly constituencies.

It is worthy to mention here that CPIM-led Left Front organization and Congress parties had tied knot together under the banner of “Secular Democratic Forces” to defeat BJP in the ensuing assembly polls.