Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures BJP To Achieve Victory And Form Government In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 30, 2023: Assam Chief Minister and North-East convenor Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday firmly assured that BJP will form government in Tripura achieving victory in the general election of 60 assembly constituencies slated to be held on February 16 next and there’s no doubt in it.

Claiming that BJP has initiated certain measures for maintaining unity amongst all communities across the state, Dr Sarma said “For boosting the development in Tripura and ensure rights of people from each and every community. Based on these, we have decided to contest the election alone and IPFT is always with us and they are with us this time also. But government will be definitely formed by BJP.”

Assam CM and NEDA convenor Dr Sarma on Monday accompanied Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha contesting from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency while offering prayer at Durga Bari Temple here in Agartala city. The Tripura CM Dr Saha was also accompanied by BJP North-East coordinator Dr Sambit Patra and others.

Thereafter, Dr Saha marched through different routes of Agartala city and submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer i.e. Sadar SDM Arup Deb under West Tripura district.

Speaking to media persons in the temple premises here, Dr Sarma said “This time, BJP will assure victory in more five to six number of seats compared to the triumph in the previous assembly election. The ambience was of panic during the 2018’s assembly election and today’s atmosphere is different as peace is prevailing everywhere. In such a situation, people will exercise their democratic rights in favour of that political party who created this peaceful atmosphere. In comparison to previous general election in Tripura, the results will be better and good this time.”

“Earlier, people visiting Agartala used to see red-colour buildings, now there is nothing as such. Earlier, government employees had to pay subscriptions to the ruling party every month, not this culture has been demolished. Hence, electorates will exercise their franchise looking into the developmental works initiated by the government and also cast their vote seeing the face of Dr Manik Saha as well. Not only this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works and dream for establishing the entire nation to certain spot of development are also the prime factors for the voters”, he added.

Assam CM and NEDA convenor firmly stated that BJP has only one card and that is development. “We don’t have cards like donation, extortion, etc.”

Responding to the alliance in Tripura, he said “Congress is a big zero in entire nation and CPIM is big zero in entire world. So, zero plus zero is equal to zero only.”