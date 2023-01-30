Tripura: 305 Nomination Papers Submitted For Polls On February 16; Scrutiny On January 31: CEO Kiran Gitte

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 30, 2023: As many as 305 nomination papers have been submitted by candidates of different political and independent candidates in the poll-bound Tripura till the last day of nomination paper’s submission, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at West Tripura district’s DM office here in Agartala city on Monday evening, CEO Gitte said the Election Commission has arranged 60 Returning Officers’ office for easy submission of nomination papers by the candidates.

Citing an achievement of ‘Zero Poll Violence’, he said “The political parties had marched through different routes and their candidates submitted their nomination papers today and there has been no report of violence or disturbance in law and order situation issues has been raised. Political parties, supporters have extended their cooperation.”

He said that there were 297 candidates in the fray from different political parties and independent in the previous general election in 60 assembly constituencies of 2018.

“On January 27 last, 77 political parties and independent candidates submitted their nomination papers. And on Monday, 228 nomination papers were submitted. The scrutiny of these papers will be held tomorrow i.e. Tuesday next and candidates may withdraw their papers by February 02 next”, he added.

CEO said “In the meantime, 25 general observers have reached the state for scrutiny of papers, followed by the arrival of 8 police observers while three special observers comprising of retired central government employees are still in the state.”

Gitte further added that the EC has taken decision of providing security to the candidates whosoever have filed their nomination papers for contesting in the ensuing assembly election and urged them to move freely for campaigning purpose.