Mizoram Police & Assam Rifles Intercept Huge Consignment Of Areca Nuts

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, January 31, 2023: A huge consignment of areca nuts suspected to be illegally imported from Myanmar, and were bound for Aizawl have been seized by a joint team of Champhai Police and 42nd Assam Rifles on the night of January 30, 2023.

The seized areca nuts weighed 33,300 kilograms and were placed in 740 bags carried by seven vehicles and were intercepted at Chhungte village of Champhai district in Mizoram.

The drivers of the vehicles with the amount of areca nut bags they carried are Hrangthankima (24) of Bulfekzawl, Champhai District (110 Bags); VL Hmangaihzuala (28) VL Chuailova of Keifang, Saitual District (105 bags); Lalduhawma (34) of Zokhawthar (55 bags); T.Dawngliana (21) of Sesih, Champhai District (100 bags); Ngunlianthanga (31) of Zokhawthar (110 bags); Lalramchhana (41) of Aizawl Luangmual (140 bags); and Lalrinfela (28) of Ngur, Champhai District (120 bags).

The drivers of the vehicles along with their areca nut bags have been handed over to Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force of the Champhai District for further legal action.