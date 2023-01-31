Tripura CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury Demands Disqualification Of BJP Candidate Md Mabashar Ali

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 31, 2023: Tripura CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury demanded disqualification of newly nominated candidate of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Md. Mabashar Ali from Kailashahar assembly constituency as he has not tendered his resignation to the State Legislative Assembly and the CPIM party.

In a letter to the Returning Officer of Kailashahar assembly constituency under Unakoti district on Tuesday, Chaudhury mentioned “In many Social Media it has been reported that Md. Mabasar Ali, has filed nomination for election to the Legislative Assembly from 53-Kailashahar Assembly Constituency as a candidate sponsored by BJP.”

“Md Ali was elected to the Tripura Legislative Assembly from 53-Kailashahar Assembly constituency as a candidate of CPIM in 2018. Still he is a sitting member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly and as such he is a member of the CPIM.”

“Being a member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly sponsored by the CPIM, unless he resigns from the Assembly, or he is expelled by the party he may not be accepted as a member of any other party or an independent candidate. Hence, Ali, a member of CPIM as a sitting MLA in the Assembly simultaneously may not be a member of BJP as stated in his nomination filed before you”, the letter reads.

In Para 3 of from ‘B’ of Symbol allotment there is a statutory declaration of the authorized signatory of the party symbol certifying that, “the candidate whose name is mentioned above is a member of this political party and his name is duly borne on the rolls of members of this party”.

Tripura CPIM Secretary mentioned “As Md Mabashar Ali neither resigned from the house of Assembly, nor from the CPI(M), in no circumstances, he may be treated as a candidate sponsored by BJP. Hence he may be disqualified for being a BJP candidate for want of statutory legal requirement.”