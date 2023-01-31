Tripura Police & CAPF Personnel Seized Huge Haul Of Narcotic Substances, Cash, Guns In January

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 31, 2023: After the announcement of assembly election in Tripura, police and central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) seized huge haul of narcotic substances worth crores of rupees, different kinds of liquors, cash and country-made pistols from January 01 to 30, 2023.

Tripura’s AIGP (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Choudhury on Tuesday informed that the state police along with CAPF personnel seized 11,161 KGs of dry cannabis, 138 grams of Heroin, 12,945 Yaba tablets and 9,600 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 5.89 crore approximately in the month of January, 2023.

Not only this, 3,850 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, 25,050 litres of country-made liquor, Indian currency of Rs 17 lakh, Bangladeshi currency of Taka 14,257, two country-made gun, one 7.65 mm pistol and 46 rounds of ammunitions of 7.65 mm were also seized in this one month span, he added.

Tripura police will continue to initiate such action in the coming days also and would be further intensified after arrival of additional 200 companies of CAPF starting in the next few days.